Flywheel Sports comes to Denver

It is finally here, the highly anticipated opening of Flywheel Sports at Union Station. Colorado's Best Host and AFFA Certified Fitness Instructor Joana Canals got a sneak peak of the studio and took a ride. Flywheel Sports was the first cycle workout to incorporate technology like real time panels on the bike, along with Torq Boards on the walls to fuel the competitive feel. Joana also got to experience FlyFIT, an off the bike workout incorporating weights, cardio drills and core work. Also, check out the FLY Anywhere at home bike that offers on demand and live classes. Flywheel Sports officially opens Monday July 23 but you can sign up for classes now at FlywheelSports.com. and search for the Denver location. Flywheel Sports is located on 17th and Wewatta across from the Whole Foods at Union Station.