El Paso County authorities ask for public's help finding missing teen

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public might be able to help them find a missing teenage boy.

Bill “Billy” Doukakas, 15, was originally reported missing on June 24. However, he was recently seen near Pikes Peak Avenue and Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs. He is a former Mitchell High School student and may also be in that area.

Doukakas is African-American and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 160 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Doukakas has a French accent and his hair may be in cornrows or short braids. He often wears the silver chain seen in the above photo.

Anyone with information about where the teen might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office: 719-390-5555.