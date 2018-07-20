Video shows Denver police pursuing tractor near downtown

DENVER — Officers pursued a tractor towing an attachment through central Denver Friday night.

Videos show a number of Denver Police Department vehicles pursuing the tractor, which could be seen driving on busy city streets and sidewalks. One clip shows the tractor crossing Park Avenue.

The pursuit ended near 15th and Market Streets in LoDo.

One witness said the pursuit ended when a police cruiser hit the tractor head-on. The impact was strong enough to make the police vehicle’s airbags deploy. The witness reported that immediately after, the officer who had been driving the wrecked cruiser used a Taser to subdue the tractor driver.

Another witness reported the male suspect was apprehended and placed in an ambulance.

“It could’ve definitely been a lot worse, for sure,” he said.

The second witness also described the actions of the officer who rammed their vehicle into the tractor, ending the pursuit.

“Him doing that and going for it — that takes a lot of dedication,” he said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Denver Police Department for details regarding the circumstances of the chase.

This story will be updated as authorities make more information available.

