× Crews rescue stuck climber in Clear Creek Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A climber in Clear Creak Canyon had to be rescued Friday afternoon.

The climber at Tunnel 1 was stuck but not injured, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several crews were involved in the rescue, including Golden fire and police, West Metro fire, Open Space rangers, Alpine Rescue, and CDOT.

A portion of Highway 6 westbound was closed for the rescue between Highway 93 and Highway 119.