Couple hopes to rebuild after home destroyed in Spring Fire

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — After burning 145 homes, the Spring Fire in Huerfano and Costilla Counties in southern Colorado has marked its place in history as the state’s third largest ever recorded. It scorched more than 108,000 acres.

“It is devastation,” said Lynda, a woman who lost her home in the fire. She and her husband Phil — who did not want to use their last name — had just moved to their Paradise Acres home a few months ago. They said it was their dream house.

“The grandchildren were already calling it Nanny’s Forest,” Lynda said.

So many of their memories are now melted.

“It’s just stuff,” Phil said.

“It’s all stuff that has something attached to it,” Lynda said.

As the couple went through their belongings on Friday, there was suddenly a sign of hope.

“In the middle of crying, we laugh about it,” Lynda said.

They found their prized sterling silver.

“Thats it. It’s all right here,” Phil said.

It’s these moments that keep them going amidst the indescribable devastation. The couple said that at least 20 homes were lost in their neighborhood alone.

“We can always build again, and we probably will,” Lynda said.

Residents say they have 60 days to clear their lots, so they are in desperate need of help from contractors.