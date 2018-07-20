× Cirque Kitchen

Cirque kitchen, the food truck plans on bringing people around the globe, connecting individuals and cultures. Our mobile food truck will have a revolving menu that changes with seasonality, and with each different region of the world.

We strive to keep evolving, keep spinning the wheel to learn and grow with the public. Our goal on the food truck is to connect one another through food. To bring cultures together, to show the rich history of food, and drink, while offering it at a budget that wont break the bank!