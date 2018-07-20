× Carnival midway opens at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — One fun option for families heading to Cheyenne Frontier Days this year is the Carnival Midway.

It features dozens of rides and games for all ages!

One of the more popular rides is the mechanical bull.

“It’s meant to simulate the bucking of a real bull,” said its operator. “People really enjoy it and have a lot of fun on these things!”

The midway also hosts plenty of tasty food options (mostly fried food)!

The carnival midway is open daily from 10:30am-midnight.

You can learn more about it by clicking here.