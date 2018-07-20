× Adams County authorities searching for child sex assault suspect

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a fugitive. Anthony Rucobo, 35, was out on bond awaiting trial for charges of sexual assault on a child. He is also wanted for possession of schedule II and vehicular eluding by Thornton police.

The sheriff’s office said Rucobo allowed his ankle monitor to die.

Rucobo is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known location is the city of Denver.

Warrants for Rucobo’s arrest have been issued.

Anyone who may know where the fugitive is should call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office: 303-288-1535.