3 climbers rescued by Blackhawk helicopter from Maroon Bells

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Three climbers were hoisted off a mountain by a Blackhawk helicopter near the Maroon Bells after one of them fell and could not hike out on their own, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

About 6 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a report of three climbers who were in the Bell Cord couloir.

One of the climbers suffered nonlife-threatening injuries after falling, but the three were not equipped to spend the night on the mountain.

The group was unsure of the terrain and could not go up or down the mountain, the sheriff’s office said.

The Army National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site Blackhawk helicopter crew was deployed to assist Mountain Rescue Aspen.

Because of the terrain, condition of the climbers and the time of day, it was determined a hoist recuse was the best option.

The three were safely hoisted from the mountain by 9:45 p.m.

The Maroon Bells are two peaks in the Elk Mountains west of Aspen that are popular with hikers.