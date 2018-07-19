UPS resolves claim of Aurora woman charged more than $1,000 after package delivery

AURORA, Colo. — Following a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation, UPS said it will resolve a claim from an Aurora woman who said she was charged more than $1,000 in additional fees after her package was delivered. Beverly Hanstrom said Travis Nielsen, the UPS regional director for Colorado facilities, called her Thursday morning.

“[UPS] will be contacting the collections agency to cease and desist any further action and will write off the charges,” Hanstrom said in an email.

Hanstrom is also requesting a letter absolving her and her company from the dispute so she can clear negative credit reports.

Hanstrom said that Nielsen told her he was unaware of the dispute. However, the assistant manager at the Commerce City facility from which she shipped her package should have informed him that she had reached out seeking a resolution.

“He was very apologetic and cordial, which was refreshing considering my bad experience with so many other UPS employees and departments,” Hanstrom said.

Hanstrom thanked Problem Solvers for their help.

“You can’t imagine the weight that has been lifted,” she wrote.