Unique Colorado artwork featured at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — A quarter of the artwork produced at a gallery at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year comes from Colorado artists.

Their work is being featured inside the Old West Museum.

“I think it’s very important [to feature Colorado artists],” said Morgan Marks, with Cheyenne Frontier Days. “Because this show represents Wyoming but also represents the regional development of the west through the ages as portrayed through Western Art”.

One of the artists, from Loveland, Colorado, uses fire to produce her artwork.

“When she starts her process she never knows how it’s going to turn out — but the pieces are absolutely stunning — they’re so cool to look at!” said Marks.

Some of the artwork is contemporary, while others are more traditional. There’s really something for everyone!

