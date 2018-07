Trump’s military parade expected to cost nearly as much as ‘tremendously expensive’ canceled war games

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington is likely to cost nearly as much as the now canceled military exercise with South Korea that Trump called “tremendously expensive” and said cost “a fortune,” three U.S. defense officials say.

The parade, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 10, is currently estimated to cost approximately $12 million, the officials said.

One official called the number “a planning figure,” saying cost estimates could still change as planning develops.

“We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith – which both sides are!” Trump tweeted in June after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

North Korea had long sought an end to the exercises, which it says are provocative. U.S. military leaders have said the exercises are necessary to maintain the readiness of U.S. troops in South Korea.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning told reporters earlier this month that the now-canceled U.S.-South Korea Freedom Guardian Exercise was estimated to cost approximately $14 million.

“The intent for the parade,” is to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Manning said.

The war ended on Nov. 11, 1918 and France President Emmanuel Macron plans to host world leaders for a parade marking the centenary of the war’s end.

Trump proposed the Washington parade shortly after attending a Bastille Day military parade in Paris.

The parade will focus on celebrating veterans and involveĀ U.S. troops in period uniformsĀ as well as U.S. military aircraft but no heavy vehicles such as tanks in order to prevent damage to infrastructure.