Swiss rolls sold under several brand names recalled over salmonella concerns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods has issued a nationwide recall for Swiss rolls over salmonella concerns.

The Georgia-based company recalled rolls under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.

There’s also a recall for Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

The company said there is the potential presence of salmonella in whey powder.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers should not eat the products and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed Flowers Foods at 866-245-8921 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT.