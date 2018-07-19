Suspect named in case of missing Longmont mother

LONGMONT, Colo. — A suspect has been made in the case of a missing mother, the Longmont Police Department said Thursday.

Juan Figueroa, 29, has not been formally charged in the case of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, who has not been seen since the early-morning hours of March 18.

Gutierrez-Garcia, a mother of three, was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends and was last seen in a parking lot behind 3’s Bar in downtown Longmont about 2:30 a.m.

Figueroa is in jail in Boulder County on an unrelated sexual assault charge. He’s being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Police said evidence submitted to forensic laboratories led them to name Figueroa as a suspect in Gutierrez-Garcia’s disappearance.

Police are still investigating and following up on leads.

“We will not rest until we find Rita and this case is resolved,” spokesman Jeff Satur said.

Investigators said Gutierrez-Garcia’s disappearance has been suspicious since the beginning. Police believe Gutierrez-Garcia is dead and her remains have not been found.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leads to Gutierrez-Garcia’s discovery or for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked call 303-774-3700 or email the department.