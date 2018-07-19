Republican candidate for governor Walker Stapleton breaks with Trump on trade

DENVER — Republican nominee for governor of Colorado Walker Stapleton spoke out against President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs Thursday.

At a campaign event at the Colorado Farm Bureau in Centennial, Stapleton spoke with members of the press.

“Trade isn’t a zero-sum game,” Stapleton said.

The candidate said the steel tariffs created a domino effect that is now impacting Colorado’s agriculture industry.

“I think it’s important the administration have a plan in place,” Stapleton said.

Now: @WalkerStapleton holding press conference at Farm Bureau discussing President Trump's tariffs and impact on Colorado Economy. "I'm concerned an escalating trade war will have negative impacts on our economy." #copolitics — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 19, 2018

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace,” Stapleton said, commenting that the fluctuations in the market are impacting wheat and corn farmers.

President Trump has been under fire from politicians on both sides of the aisle for his recent tariffs impacting trade with countries including Canada, Mexico and China.

Last week, Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet expressed similar concerns at an event with farmers and ranchers in Brighton.

Make no mistake: This is an escalating trade war, and the ones who lose a trade war are American workers, farmers and ranchers, and families. Reckless tariffs do not make a trade strategy. https://t.co/4bIFTb6kf4 — Michael Bennet (@SenBennetCO) July 11, 2018

Stapleton most notably has stood by President Trump on issues including immigration and taxes. Stapleton has previously invited President Trump to campaign with him in Colorado.

At Thursday’s press conference, Stapleton said that was still a possibility.

Colorado Democrats responded by saying: “No one should be fooled by what this is: a laughable lame attempt by Stapleton to distance himself from Trump after clinging to him through the primary,” Eric Walker, a spokesman with the Democratic Party said.