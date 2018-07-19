New pre-evacuation notices issued for Lake Christine Fire

BASALT, Colo. — A new pre-evacuation notice is in place for some residences near the Lake Christine Fire burning in the Basalt area.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the notice is in place for Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles and Taylor Road due to increased fire behavior on the eastern flank of the wildfire.

Residents should be prepared to leave quickly if a mandatory evacuation is ordered.

Authorities lifted all mandatory evacuation orders on July 11.

The Lake Christine Fire began on July 3. Officials believe it was caused by two people at a Basalt shooting range using tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets. Three homes have burned in the fire.