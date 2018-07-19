Near-record warmth continues through Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the Front Range on Thursday afternoon.

In Denver, the forecast high of 98 degrees will fall just a few degrees short of the record of 101 degrees set in 2005.

Conditions will stay mostly sunny with breezy conditions through the afternoon.

Slight changes will move in on Friday as temperatures drop back into the lower to mid-90s.

Showers will be possible over the mountains and foothills, with a stray shower or two impacting the Denver metro area and Interstate 25 corridor in the afternoon and early evening hours.

A better chance for rain will arrive Saturday and Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain, temperatures will continue to dip closer to average, maxing out in the low 90s.

The unsettled weather will stick around Monday through Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms expected.

Some storms could be strong to severe, producing damaging wind and very heavy rain. Temperatures will drop below average, with highs making it into the mid-80s.

