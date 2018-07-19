Major changes coming to parts of Federal Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some consider Federal Boulevard one of the most dangerous streets in Denver; eight pedestrians have been killed on the road since January 2017. Starting Monday, construction will begin in an effort to make the road safer.

About 40,000 vehicles use Federal each day. Several intersections have some of the highest accident rates in the city.

"I’m scared sometimes to cross it because when the lights change too fast, cars just go. They don’t stop for you. They just keep going and they don’t care. They just don’t stop for anybody any more. It’s like everybody’s in a hurry," said one resident.

To improve the road's safety, some crosswalks will be replaced and colored. Sidewalks will also be replaced to increase pedestrian safety.

"There’s giant cracks in the sidewalks. You can roll your ankle on it. It’s great that they working on it now," pedestrian Keithen Petty said.

Traffic signals will also get an upgrade.

Most of the changes will be made between West 7th Avenue to West Holden Place.

"[Federal is] designed like a highway to move a lot of cars at a very high speed, but those cars are traveling through very dense neighborhoods, so there are a lot of people who use Federal Boulevard as their main street. They need to walk on it every day," WalkDenver Executive Director Jill Locantore said.

The improvements are all part of a street improvement plan called Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. The goal is to reduce the number of deaths and accidents.

Federal will remain open during construction, which is expected to be complete in 2020.