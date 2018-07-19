Kid friendly DIY Natural products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and Director of Product Development for MyChelle Dermaceuticals along with her daughter and favorite beauty side kick Caleesi Wiggy share some their favorite DIY summer recipes for all natural, kid-friendly bath bombs and bug sprays.

DIY Natural Bath Bombs

1 cup baking soda

3/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup Epsom salt

1/2 cup citric acid

1 Tbsp. Jojoba Oil

Food coloring

Essential oils

1 oz water or less

Large bowl, measuring cups, and mixing spoon

Bath Bomb mold (silicone molds, plastic eggs, muffin tin lined with cupcake wrapper)

Directions: Mix all dry ingredients and set aside. Mix all liquid ingredients. Slowly add your liquid mixture to your dry ingredients, quickly blending and mixing. Caution do not pour water too fast into your batter. The components should feel slightly moist so you can easily mold your bath bombs. Once your mixture is ready, press firmly into the mold, remove from mold and set out to dry 2-4 hours.

Kid Friendly Stop Bugging Spray

Start with an empty 4 oz. spray bottle and add -

2.5 oz. of pure witch hazel

1 oz. of distilled water

1 Tbsp. Argan Oil

Essential oil blend - 15 drops eucalyptus + 15 drops lemongrass + 20 drops citronella + 5 drops lavender

Seal your bottle and shake the bottle well before each use.

Catie's PRO product recommendations:

MyChelle Advanced Argan Oil -

https://www.mychelle.com/collections/serums-oils/products/advanced-argan-oil

Plant Guru Essential Oils

Essential Oils

Dessert Essence –

Organic Jojoba Oil

