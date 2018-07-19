Hot off the grill: Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Wrap

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Wrap.

Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Wrap

Ingredients:

 

For the grilled vegetables

  • 1 eggplant
  • 1 yellow squash
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 large red onion
  • 1 large tomato
  • olive oil for grilling
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 heart of romaine lettuce

 

For the tzatziki sauce

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • ½ English cucumber, peeled, seeded, and finely grated
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

 

Instructions:

 

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Slice the eggplant and yellow squash into ½ inch thick planks, slice onion into ½ inch rings, and cut bell pepper away from core into four strips.
  3. Brush all vegetables with olive oil and place on grill, allowing to cook roughly 2-3 minutes on each side or until charred by the grill.
  4. Remove from the grill and roughly chop the vegetables in a 1 inch dice.
  5. In a large bowl whisk together the olive oil, red wine, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Add chopped vegetables to the bowl and toss to coat.
  6. In a food processor, combine the Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, dill, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Set aside.
  7. To build wraps, take one leaf of romaine lettuce and fill the center with the grilled vegetable mixture, top with tzatziki sauce, and crumbled feta.
  8. Serve alongside your favorite hummus, pita, Greek olives, etc.
