Hot off the grill: Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Wrap

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Wrap.
Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Wrap
Ingredients:
For the grilled vegetables
- 1 eggplant
- 1 yellow squash
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 large red onion
- 1 large tomato
- olive oil for grilling
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 heart of romaine lettuce
For the tzatziki sauce
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- ½ English cucumber, peeled, seeded, and finely grated
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Slice the eggplant and yellow squash into ½ inch thick planks, slice onion into ½ inch rings, and cut bell pepper away from core into four strips.
- Brush all vegetables with olive oil and place on grill, allowing to cook roughly 2-3 minutes on each side or until charred by the grill.
- Remove from the grill and roughly chop the vegetables in a 1 inch dice.
- In a large bowl whisk together the olive oil, red wine, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Add chopped vegetables to the bowl and toss to coat.
- In a food processor, combine the Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, dill, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Set aside.
- To build wraps, take one leaf of romaine lettuce and fill the center with the grilled vegetable mixture, top with tzatziki sauce, and crumbled feta.
- Serve alongside your favorite hummus, pita, Greek olives, etc.