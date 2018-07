× Gas line erupts in flames after being hit by tractor in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Leaking natural gas ignited in flames in Arapahoe County on Thursday afternoon.

The gas line was hit by a trenching tractor at 15800 E. Otero Ave., according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries and no nearby homes or buildings were in danger, South Metro said.

Firefighters were waiting for Xcel Energy to shut off the gas off before extinguishing the fire.