Friends of family shot in Westminster road-rage shooting begin fundraising effort

DENVER — Friends of a family shot in a suspected road-rage related shooting in Westminster last month have begun a fundraising effort to help the family pay for medical expenses.

On June 14, 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow and two of her children were shot outside a dental office.

13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow was pronounced dead at the scene. Meghan and one of her other sons, Asa, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bigelow’s 12-year-old son was not shot. He left the car and fled the scene, according to a police affidavit.

Another man, 40-year-old John Gale, also was shot while sitting in his vehicle with his daughter but survived the shooting.

Now, friends are trying to help the Bigelow family work through the tragedy by raising money to help ease the financial burden caused by the shooting.

“Those kind of people — if you need something, they’re there for you. And that’s who I want to be for them,” friend Ashley Wilkinson said of the Bigelows.

At BigelowStrong.com, people can make donations via a silent auction. They can also sign up for the Bigelow Family Fundraiser 5K, which will take place the morning of Aug. 5 at LifeTime Fitness in Westminster. Donations can be made when signing up.

“They’re healing. They’re grieving. The fact that they’re still here and they they’re doing as well as they’re doing — it’s a miracle,” Wilkinson said.

Meghan and Asa are both recovering.