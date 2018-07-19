FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks with Colorado law enforcement in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – FBI Director Christopher Wray met with agents in the agency's Denver field office Thursday. Wray is on a mission to visit all 56 FBI field offices by the end of the year. He also met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office and Colorado and Wyoming police chiefs and sheriffs.

“The threats we face as a country -- as a community -- have become so significant, so vexing, so persistent, even if we wanted to take them on individually, we couldn't. The reality is, law enforcement -- as one community -- has to be able to tackle these things together. We’d be in a world of trouble," Director Wray said.

He was asked about Agent Chase Bishop during a question and answer session. He said he is aware of the agent caught on camera in a Denver bar doing a backflip and losing control of his gun.

“That involves an ongoing personnel matter. I am someone who believes very strongly in following our disciplinary process. One of the most important features of our disciplinary process is not to comment on it publicly while it’s pending. There is also a pending matter in front of the courts here involving that individual. I will say I expect all of our agents, all of our analysts, professional staff to use good judgement. We try to train people to exercise good judgement. That’s what the American people expect," Wray said.

When asked to clarify the bureau’s policy on agents carrying firearms in bars or clubs while off-duty, Wray said, “We expect agents to and we encourage agents off duty to carry their firearms. That’s been true for a very long time. But we also, as I said earlier, expect them to use good judgement. They are trained extensively on using good judgement. It’s long, rigorous training. Part of the point is what firearms represent in terms of safety issue; good judgement is paramount.”

Wray also spoke on morale in the agency.

“I actually think our morale is doing just fine, contrary to what you might read or see on TV. What I try to keep people focused on is the work, and the people we do the work for. The people we do the work for are our partners, the victims, the victims’ families. If you focus on that stuff, I think we are doing just fine. My sense is they are passionate about the mission," Wray said.

He also spoke about cyber security, the opioid epidemic and ways to prevent crime. Moreover, Wray talked about election security. He said Russia is still trying to interfere in U.S. elections. Wray said the FBI is working with other agencies and private companies to ensure the 2018 elections are secure.

“We need to focus on innovation. I try to think ahead -- to think of the threats of tomorrow," Wray said.