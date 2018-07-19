Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get your Engines ready the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals are happening this weekend at Bandimere speedway. The National Hot Rod Association, the largest auto racing organization in the world, has come a long way since Wally Parks founded it in 1951. Here to tell us more about all the fun details was Driver Matt Hagan.

Race fans can attend the free admission Mopar Big Block Party powered by Pennzoil. It takes place July 19, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m in Golden. You have the chance to meet your favorite stars, drive in Dodge Demon Race Simulators and checkout race cars and classic vehicles, and much more!

