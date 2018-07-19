Denver police: 2 stabbed on light rail train downtown

DENVER — The Denver Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing on a light rail train in downtown Denver Thursday evening.
The incident happened at 18th and California Streets. The intersection is home to several large office and hotel towers.
Two people — one male, one female — are being treated for serious injuries. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. A female suspect is in custody.
DPD said the stabbing remains an active investigation.
39.747057 -104.989771AlertMe