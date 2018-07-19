Denver cyclists frustrated downtown’s new bike lanes haven’t been repainted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many downtown cyclists are frustrated that newly paved streets are not being repainted properly, leaving bike lanes in disarray.

"We commend the city for repaving the streets. We are just curious why there is such a long delay," James Waddell of Bike Denver said.

Waddell pointed to Arapahoe Street in downtown Denver as an example. It was repaved over one month ago. However, the protected bike lane remains unmarked.

"As you can see, the cars aren't sure where to park right now. They are blocking the bike lane," Waddell said. "It's like anything -- when you give somebody something and take it away from them, it creates a confusing and dangerous situation."

The news caught the attention of the FOX31 Problem Solvers because earlier this week, during his State of the City address, Mayor Michael Hancock announced he would be building 125 new miles of bike lanes in the city over the next five years.

Waddell said before new ones are built, old ones need to be properly maintained.

"We don't want to go backwards before we go forwards," Waddell said.

This week, the Problem Solvers asked Mayor Hancock about the issue. He stressed patience.

"I will tell you we are in the summer months when our roads are being repaved and re-striped. Allow them some patience. They are going to get to them," Hancock said.

The Problem Solvers will continue to track the care of old bike lanes and provide an update when Denver Public Works acts.