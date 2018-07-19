× Country star Ronnie Dunn’s photography exhibit at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Country legend Ronnie Dunn, of Brooks & Dunn, has a photography exhibit on display at this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Dunn, known for his country hits, such as ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie’, took up photography as a hobby and captured some remarkable images at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2017.

Those photos are now on display at the CFD Old West Museum. The exhibit is titled – The Lensmen Project: Cowboy Up.

The exhibit runs through February 10, 2019. It’s open to the public at the Old West Museum. Admission is $10 per person.

You can learn more about it by clicking here.