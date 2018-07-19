Cooling down with showers in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We reached the 90s in Denver again today. That makes 35 times this year so far. In an average year Denver will reach 90 degrees or higher about 42 times. We will hit the 90s again on Friday with a few late day clouds and a stray gusty storm south of the city.

We have better rain chances in the form of late day scattered storms arriving on Saturday and lasting through the end of next week. We could certainly use the rain. The best days for showers will be on Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. And, with the higher rain chances comes cooler temperatures in the 80s.

