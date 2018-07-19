2 teenagers charged in shooting of Uber driver in Lakewood

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two teenagers have been charged in connection to the shooting of an Uber driver in Lakewood in June, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Quartez Smith, 18, and a 13-year-old male have been charged with numerous felonies in the shooting at a 7-Eleven store in the 1110 block of South Pierce on June 13.

According to an arrest affidavit, 38-year-old Saher Suleiman had parked his vehicle at the gas pumps, filled up and went inside to pay, prosecutors said. When he returned, the teenagers were in the back seat of the vehicle.

Suleiman was told to drive around and pull over at a side street, prosecutors said. The males then robbed him of his wallet and phone.

Prosecutors said Smith is alleged to have shot at Suleiman three times, hitting him in the back. Suleiman was able to drive back to the store and the clerk called 911.

Police later connected an armed robbery and carjacking of a Lyft driver in Denver one hour before the Lakewood shooting.

Court records show the vehicle in the Denver carjacking matched the one used by the suspects in Lakewood.

Smith has been charged with 15 felony counts, including attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and eight violent crime counts.

The 13-year-old was charged in juvenile court. A petition alleging delinquency has been filed and accuses him of six counts plus four counts of violent or aggravated juvenile offender.

Smith has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing for Aug. 14. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.