U-Haul storage pods stolen from Englewood facility’s parking lot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Two U-Haul storage pods were recently stolen from one of the company's facilities in Englewood.

One of the victims, Jackie Dunlap, lost irreplaceable items. She was told by staff her storage box would be parked and secured in the warehouse. Instead, it was left outside.

On June 25, just before 9 p.m., criminals rifled through her U-Box storage pod and got information that allowed them to use her identity. They are now trying to drain her bank account.

“It was swift. They were in and out. It was very calculated,” Dunlap said.

In surveillance video, two pickup trucks pull into the U-Haul parking lot off of Santa Fe and go to work stealing storage pods.

“It was almost like synchronized swimming. They came in, backed up, both got out of their trucks, went to the boxes. It was just so in alignment with each other. It was not random,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap and her husband are moving. Their U-Box was packed full of family photos, children’s birth pictures, awards and their late father’s mementos.

“My three older kids -- their dad died this last year. All of my pictures from my big kids from birth to 15, basically, are in there. Every photo of them is gone.”

All of the pictures were taken before Facebook -- special moments in time that were not backed up digitally.

“It’s irreplaceable to us. There’s just no value to it,” Dunlap explained.

Police say the second victim had $10,000 worth of items stolen.

The crime happened in late June, but the Dunlaps were not notified until July 13. The U-Haul parking lot is not gated or locked.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers went inside the building to ask why the Dunlaps' storage box was not properly secured in the warehouse. Employees would not answer our questions but said corporate would provide a statement. FOX31 has not received one.

Meanwhile, as the Dunlaps fight identity fraud and start to unpack without their most meaningful items, they’re hopeful someone might find their storage box.

“If the box is out there, just leave it in a conspicuous spot where someone can see it and someone can call in, and we can have those things back,” Dunlap said.

Englewood police said the drivers of the trucks were working in tandem. One vehicle is a late-model dark-colored Dodge Ram 3500 dually with silver running boards. The second vehicle is an older blue Dodge or Chevy lifted truck.

If you have any information, call Englewood police: 303-761-7410.