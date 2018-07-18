Today’s Deal: 50% off General Admission Tickets to the Summer Brew Fest on 7/27 or 7/28!

The Summer Brew Fest at Mile High Station will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond and features; live local music, food, and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music.
Check out Good River Beer's non-profit 2 % for Rivers . They have been donating at least 2% of their gross revenue since day one. The donations primarily go to Colorado water trust and American whitewater.
Must redeem for actual ticket by 7/25. NO EXCEPTIONS. Redeem at http://denverbrewfest.com/summer/index.html and click on “GET TICKETS”. Pick the GA tickets for either 7/27 or 7/28 depending on which date you purchased. Click on “Enter promotional code”, enter the code and hit apply then click “Order Now” to print your ticket. Vouchers will not be accepted at the door!
7-10 pm General Admission
Normally $35 advance
Friday/Saturday
Cool down with unlimited tastings of some of the best brews available - souvenir glass included!
The Summer Brew Fest at Mile High Station will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond and features; live local music, food, and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music Association.
Come hungry, we have some awesome food vendors selling pretzels, sausages, turkey legs, pizza & more!
Details:
YOUR VOUCHER IS NOT YOUR ACTUAL TICKET!
Valid for (1) GA Ticket on 7/27/18 OR 7/28/18 depending on which day you purchased.
MUST REDEEM TICKET AThttp://denverbrewfest.com/summer/index.htmlBY JULY 25. NO EXCEPTIONS. Click on “GET TICKETS”. Pick the GA tickets for either 7/27or 7/28 depending on which date you purchased. Click on “Enter promotional code”, enter code and hit apply then click “Order Now” to print your ticket. Vouchers will not be accepted at the door!