Today’s Deal: 50% off General Admission Tickets to the Summer Brew Fest on 7/27 or 7/28!

Must redeem for actual ticket by 7/25. NO EXCEPTIONS. Redeem at http://denverbrewfest.com/summer/index.html and click on “GET TICKETS”. Pick the GA tickets for either 7/27 or 7/28 depending on which date you purchased. Click on “Enter promotional code”, enter the code and hit apply then click “Order Now” to print your ticket. Vouchers will not be accepted at the door!

7-10 pm General Admission

Normally $35 advance

Friday/Saturday

Cool down with unlimited tastings of some of the best brews available - souvenir glass included!

The Summer Brew Fest at Mile High Station will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond and features; live local music, food, and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music Association.

Come hungry, we have some awesome food vendors selling pretzels, sausages, turkey legs, pizza & more!