Tearful surprise greets Alabama man who walked for hours to get to work

PELHAM, Ala. — An Alabama college student whose car broke down just before his first day of work made the 20-mile journey on foot, a feat that earned him fame — and a new car.

Hours before his first day working for Bellhops movers, Walter Carr set out from Homewood at midnight, making it to Pelham by 4 a.m. Friday.

There, he encountered Pelham police officers, who took him to breakfast and dropped him at his assignment.

Client Jenny Lamey said on Facebook that Carr declined her offer to rest, instead getting straight to work.

Impressed by the Hurricane Katrina refugee’s work ethic, she started a GoFundMe page that’s raised more than $43,000.

When Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin learned about his new employee, he drove his own car from Tennessee on Monday to surprise Carr with it, a 2014 Ford Escape.

“The grit and heart Walter showed defines Bellhops’ culture precisely … We set a high bar on service and he just raised it,” he wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“No matter what the challenge is, you can break through,” adds Carr, who hopes to join the Marines before getting a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy.