SUV crashes into Fort Collins deck

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews rescued a driver after their SUV crashed into a deck in Fort Collins on Wednesday morning.

PFA said the incident happened on the 900 block of Southridge Greens Boulevard. The Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the road and crashed into a home’s deck.

“Firefighters helped the patient out of the vehicle, and got to work building and installing temporary supports to reinforce the collapsed deck,” PFA said on its Facebook page.

UCHealth paramedics took the driver to the hospital. PFA said there were no other reported injuries.

“Our folks may be FIREfighters, but their emergency response capabilities go far beyond those related to water hydraulics and fire behavior,” PFA said.