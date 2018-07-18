Starbucks employees save the day for Fountain teen with cerebral palsy after senior photo session rained out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOUNTAIN, Colo. -- Starbucks employees came to the rescue to help a Fountain girl with cerebral palsy get her senior photos after the session was rained out.

Laura Johansson was having senior pictures taken for her daughter, Sydney, who is scheduled to graduate from Widefield High School in 2019.

"She's outlived everybody's expectations," Johansson said. "It's pretty remarkable."

But a nasty downpour on Sunday afternoon forced a cancellation of the photo shoot.

"We jumped in the car and we're driving around Fountain looking for places to take these pictures," Jessica Vallia, of Jessica Vallia Photography, told KKTV.

The photo shoot couldn't be rescheduled because Sydney had an upcoming surgery.

"We ended up in the Starbucks parking lot because it seemed like the most trendy, teenager thing we could possibly do," Vallia said.

Johansson went inside to ask if they could take some photos. Instead, supervisor Chris Lopez opened the doors and gave them the star treatment.

He grabbed an umbrella to help Sydney stay dry on the way inside.

"He put it over Sydney, not over himself," Johansson said. "He was trying to shield Sydney and I from the rain."

When the employees got word of the cancellation, they sprung into action, optimizing the lighting and creating a backdrop.

"Ten minutes later they came back with all these signs and started hanging them up in the corner and moving stuff so we could shoot there," Vallia said.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' That's when the tears were like, 'OK, we can't cry right now. We'll cry about it later.'"

Vallia posted pictures of the act of kindness on Facebook.

"It's been a whirlwind," Johansson said. "You don't expect people to do nice things like that, and it just happened.

"All of these fates aligned and gave me the most perfect story for my most perfect kid. And I couldn't have asked for anything better."