New aviation attraction debuts at Centennial Airport

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The 19,000 square-foot Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery will soon open at Centennial Airport. The exhibit is just the first of three galleries that will eventually complete airport's Exploration of Flight Center.

The $5 million facility will allow visitors to discover flight firsthand by sitting in the cockpit of a state-of-the-art flight simulator, interacting with the latest in aviation technology and even experiencing flight itself.

Former CEO of Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum Greg Anderson came up with the idea for the facility. He said the future of aviation is with the younger generation and he hopes the exhibit excites visitors young and old.

The Exploration of Flight Center opens Saturday at 12 p.m.