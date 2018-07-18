Multi-vehicle crash forces closure of eastbound I-70 at rush hour
GOLDEN, Colo. — Authorities closed eastbound Interstate 70 during rush hour early Wednesday evening due to a crash involving seven vehicles, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s Golden office.
The incident happened between the freeway’s junctions with Colfax Avenue and Denver West Boulevard.
CSP said a semi-trailer was involved in the crash. At least two people were taken to St. Anthony’s hospital.
In addition to CSP, the Lakewood Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.