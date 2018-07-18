× Multi-vehicle crash forces closure of eastbound I-70 at rush hour

GOLDEN, Colo. — Authorities closed eastbound Interstate 70 during rush hour early Wednesday evening due to a crash involving seven vehicles, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s Golden office.

The incident happened between the freeway’s junctions with Colfax Avenue and Denver West Boulevard.

CSP said a semi-trailer was involved in the crash. At least two people were taken to St. Anthony’s hospital.

In addition to CSP, the Lakewood Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Eastbound I70 closed at W 6th Ave due to multi vehicle accident involving semi. Unknown estimate to re-open pic.twitter.com/sVFj5h7YTm — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 18, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.