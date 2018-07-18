Larimer County authorities searching for missing boy

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Authorities in Larimer County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority’s Facebook page, the boy is named Seth. He was last seen at 4144 Alder Creek Drive in Wellington.

Seth is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with grey sleeves, red shorts and black flip-flops. He was carrying a black backpack and riding a red-and-white Schwinn bicycle.

Anyone who believes they have seen Seth should call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: 970-416-1985.