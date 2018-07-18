× Hot, dry weather returns to the Front Range to end the week

The unseasonably warm and dry weather will return to the Front Range this afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the mid-90s, just a few degrees shy of the record. Expect an increase in clouds through the day, but dry and breezy conditions will remain, with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour possible.

Thursday’s forecast looks very similar, a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with highs soaring into the upper 90s by the afternoon hours. Once again in Denver, we’ll be only a few degrees below the record high.

Friday will offer an increase in clouds and a mountain shower or two. Temperatures will drop back into the mid-90s for the end of our work week.

Changes will start to move in by the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms expected by Saturday and Sunday afternoon. As a result of the clouds and rain chances, temps will be a few degrees cooler, topping off in the lower 90s.

This unsettled weather will stay with us as we head into the upcoming work week. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the mid-80s.

