× German Fest Denver

German Fest Denver is this weekend at the Lakewood Heritage Center 801 S. Yarrow Street.



Cost: Adults $ 7.00 Kids ages 3-9 $ 2.00

Saturday July 21. From 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday July 22. From 10 am to 6 pm

What: Celebrating German American heritage and culture with German food, prepared by renowned Austrian chef Walter Neuhold. He will prepare Schnitzel, Sauerbraten, Goulash, Brats, smoked salmon, Potato salad, Sauerkraut, red cabbage, German hot dogs for kids and adults, pretzels, strudel, Black forest cake just to mention a few of his specialties.

Also featuring 5 Warsteiner German beers at the beergarden. Live music by German bands: Rick Borgers Band, The Continentals, The Polkanauts, Denver Thirsty 5 and The Parkside Band. Bands will play a variety of music for dancing enjoyment for all. Special dance performance by the Colorado Folk Arts Council Folk Dancers. We will teach you how to Polka and chicken dance.

Special appearance by the Colorado Rapids Street team. Kids and adults can score goals at inflatable goals.

There will be entertainment for children including face painting, balloon twisting, and a magician. There will be ice cream, specialty drinks, shaved ice, cotton candy and so much more.

West Metro Fire District will make an appearance with their large Fire Engine, where children and parents alike experience the thrill of touring the fire truck.