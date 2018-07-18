Easy healthy meals for families

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe recipe:
Grilled Chicken Breast- seasoned and grilled, and served with Taziki’s signature sauce.
Greek Salad- A fresh mix of lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, red onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and Taziki’s original Greek dressing
Roasted New Potatoes with Taziki’s signature blend of herbs and seasoning
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe's Basmati Rice
2 cups basmati rice
3 cups water
4 ounces unsalted butter
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup (4 lemons) lemon juice
1/2 cup parsley, fresh chopped
- Place water and rice in 8-quart pan with lid.
- Bring rice to rapid boil while covered. When water reaches boil, turn on low for 12 to 15 minutes until rice is fluffy.
- Take off burner and allow rice to sit for 2 to 5 minutes.
- Pour cooked rice into a medium mixing bowl. Add all ingredients. Mix thoroughly with spoon or large fork.
- Note: Use longer grain Indian basmati rice, which is sold at Whole Foods and Publix.
Squirt olive oil on hot griddle
Place veggies (chilled squash, chilled zucchini, roasted red pepper, and raw onion) on griddle
Add lemon juice and Greek seasoning
Cook for 1 and 1/2 minutes turning occasionallyAlertMe