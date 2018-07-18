Driver arrested for first-degree attempted murder in road rage shooting in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — Two arrests have been made in connection to a road rage incident that led to a shooting in May, the Parker Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said during the evening rush hour on May 22, Abraham Paquet, 29, is alleged to have pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle on the E-470 exit ramp at Parker Road near Crown Crest Boulevard and fired multiple shots, striking the driver once.

Paquet is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Tara Doxtater, 25, has also been arrested as an accessory to the crime, police said. She was a passenger in the vehicle when the shooting happened, police said.

The victim drove himself to Parker Adventist Hospital about a block away. The injuries were not life-threatening.