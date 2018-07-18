Aurora woman receives $1,000 bill after UPS package is delivered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora business owner Beverly Hanstrom never imagined that sending an awning to her parents in California could cause such an ordeal.

She told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she took the awning to the UPS freight facility on 56th Avenue in Commerce City. The awning was weighed and measured, and she received a quote for $360. She then paid the bill and got a receipt.

Approximately two months later, Hanstrom received a bill for $1,477 in additional charges after the package had already been delivered.

“[The UPS representative] said it went through an inspection in California, because that was where it was shipped and it was classified incorrectly. Well, I didn't classify it. They did!” Hanstrom said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted UPS headquarters in Atlanta. Company officials immediately answered the request for information and are looking into Beverly’s case -- something she is happy to hear considering she is being targeted by collections calls and letters demanding the full amount.

“I paid what they told me it was going to cost and that should have been the end of it," Hanstrom said.

The Problem Solvers contacted several area UPS stores and were assured that when it comes to regular items, once you pay for your items and get your receipt, you shouldn't expect to be charged for anything else.

Consumer experts say it's always a good idea to keep the receipt and tracking number and make sure your package is insured for the proper amount.