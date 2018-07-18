Denver-area couple raises red flag after contractor’s shoddy work costs thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Theresa and Mike Martinez dreamed of a completely paved area instead of a backyard that would have to be mowed. They hired a contractor to do the job for $17,000, but ended up with a mess.

“It is devastating it makes me so upset," Theresa tearfully told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

The Problem Solvers found cracks in big slabs that the couple says appeared a week after the job was done as well as crooked stairs and concrete splattered all over the walls of their garage.

Even worse, there was concrete spillage that adhered itself to their lawn and large piles of cement thrown over a fence.

The area is not level, so rainwater is seeping into the garage. Theresa and Mike showed the Problem Solvers an agreement with a man who goes by the name Kenneth Martinez.

They say he told them to make out a check to a company named Colorado Concrete Connections for the first $6,000 payment, but the bank would not cash it.

Theresa and her husband showed FOX31 an email agreement for the job, but consumer experts say homeowners should always get a signed contract.

If you start to suspect your contractor is botching the job, get another opinion right away before making another payment.

Theresa and Mike just got an estimate from a reputable company for the repair work that must now be done: $48,000.

“I don't have the money for a redo," Theresa said. She and Mike will file a complaint with the state Attorney General’s office.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have made several attempts to reach the contractor. For more information about how to choose a reputable contractor visit the Better Business Bureau.