Cyclist killed after crash with car in Columbine

COLUMBINE, Colo. — A cyclist involved in a crash with a car in Columbine on Wednesday has died, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s Golden office.

On Wednesday afternoon, CSP said Coal Mine Avenue was closed between Pierce and Yukon Streets due to a crash involving a bicycle and a Pontiac Trans Am coupe. The cyclist had been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., CSP said the cyclist had passed away “a short time ago.”

The person’s identity has not been released.

Investigators are reconstructing the crash to determine what took place. No arrests have been made.