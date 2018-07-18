CU president Bruce Benson to retire in July 2019

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado president Bruce Benson will retire as president in July 2019, it was announced Wednesday.

Benson has led the university since March 2008 and is the longest-serving CU president in 65 years.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as president of my alma mater for the past decade-plus,” Benson said in a statement. “CU is among the top universities in the world and has a bright future.

“The university advances the economy, health and culture of our state every day, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to ensure it is one of Colorado’s most important public assets.”

Benson graduated from CU in 1964.

“Bruce Benson has been one of the most effective presidents in the university’s storied history and the mark he leaves on CU and our state will endure for some time,” said Sue Sharkey, chair of the CU Board of Regents.

“His passion for education, commitment to diversity of all kinds, business acumen and outstanding leadership have CU well-positioned for a bright future. Bruce is a true friend and mentor in the art of leadership, not only to me, but also to many who have known him.”