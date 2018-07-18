Colorado veteran injured in war, receives free home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSPUR — A combat veteran from Fort Carson, who served in Afghanistan, was surprised with a free home on Wednesday.

Darnell Harrison was injured in the line of duty in 2012 when he sustained wounds from an RPG explosion.

“I’m very grateful to be alive,” he said.

Wednesday morning, members of the the Air Force Academy and the Wings of Blue parachute team landed on a driving range at Bear Dance Golf Club in Larkspur to present Harrison with the keys to a new, mortgage-free home.

“I don’t know what else to say other than thank you a million times,” Harrison said.

Harrison’s new home is in Tucson, Arizona. He’ll move there with his wife (who’s a Marine veteran) and their child.

