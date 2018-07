DENVER — A young child is believed to have died from drowning in northeast Denver on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Worchester Street in the Montbello neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department is investigating.

ALERT: #DPD is in the 5500 block is Worchester Street investigating an apparent drowning. Victim is described as a young child. Updates will be posted here as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/T5c4KNgqJe — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 19, 2018

