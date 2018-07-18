Calendar Photo Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dumb Friends League 2019 Pet Photo Contest! This year, the top vote getters will be featured as a Pet of the Month model.

The top 5 dogs, 5 cats, 1 horse, and 1 small pet in their respective categories will be featured as the main photo for one of the 12 months in the 2019 Dumb Friends League Calendar. The overall top vote getter will be able to pick which month their pet is featured.

Your $25 entry guarantees your pets inclusion in the calendar on the collage page. Each entrant will also receive a copy of the 2019 calendar, a $15 value.

Our photo contest is open to photos of cats, dogs, horses and small pets. Your pet does NOT have to be adopted from the Dumb Friends League to enter the contest.

https://www.gogophotocontest.com/dumbfriendsleague