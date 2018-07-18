Amber Alert issued for infant believed kidnapped near Nebraska-Colorado border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIDNEY, Neb. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant believed to have been kidnapped near the Nebraska-Colorado border.

Betty Zamora is 6 weeks old. Police in Sidney, Nebraska believe she was abducted in or near the town in the western portion of the state, not far from the Colorado border. She was last seen at the Cheyenne Villa Apartments in Sidney.

Betty has black hair. She may be in the company of Maria Campa, 37, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. Betty may also be in the company of Carlos Zamora, 41, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Arrest warrants have been issued out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska for both Campa and Zamora for alleged felony custody violations.

Sidney police say Zamora has a history of resisting law enforcement.

The pair may be travelling in a light-colored, medium-sized SUV. Original descriptions from authorities said the pair could be in a navy blue Ford Expedition or Explorer with expired Colorado in-transit license plates. There is damage to the SUV's windshield. The vehicle's last direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Sidney police: 308-254-5515.