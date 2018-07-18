× All 3 people killed in New Mexico bus crash were living in Colorado

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. — All three people killed in a bus crash in New Mexico on Sunday were living in Colorado, the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Maria Delosangeles, 65, was from Mexico and living in Denver. Olga Hernandes de Grajeda, 58, also from Mexico, was living in Rocky Ford. And Maria Doleres Orrantia Camacho, 70, was living in Loveland.

De Grajeda and Camacho were originally from the Chihuahua state of Mexico. Authorities did not specify where in Mexico Delosangeles was originally from.

“All passengers of the El Paso to Los Angeles Limousine Express bus have been reunited with their families and transported to their destinations,” the sheriff’s office said.

The bus was heading from Denver to El Paso, Texas. Authorities said 24 people were injured in addition to the three people killed.

Three of the four people originally listed in critical condition had been upgraded to improved statuses as of Wednesday afternoon, while one person remains on the critical list.

The crash happened after the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid a car that had hit the back of a pickup truck on Interstate 25. The bus was then sideswiped by a semi-truck.